North Northants children's home where staff slept in a dining room told it requires improvement

A children’s home has been told to improve by inspectors after they found a host of problems, including staff sleeping in a children’s dining room.

The home, which has not been named but is in north Northamptonshire, was visited by Ofsted over two days in January.

The regulator said the home, run by the county’s children’s trust, was “not delivering good help and care for children” and given an overall rating of requires improvement – but managers’ effectiveness was graded inadequate. Some staff said morale was low and that some “bickered” amongst themselves, although most said they felt supported.

Ofsted carried out an inspection

The home looks after two children who can stay for up to four months after their placements at other homes have broken down or when a suitable long-term placement has not been found.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said: “This latest inspection of the home showed that there are no serious or widespread failures that result in children’s welfare not being safeguarded or promoted. We accept the findings of the report and a robust improvement plan is in place to address the requirements and recommendations made by the inspectors.”

Ofsted said children from the home “regularly” went missing and were “often involved in worrying incidents in the community”. They found staff had followed the correct procedures in those circumstances. Inspectors were told by a police officer that there had been “good communication and support” from the home.

The regulator found maintenance and infrastructure issues were “slow to be resolved” and that mental health support was “difficult to access”. But inspectors said staff worked hard with children who were usually in crisis when they arrived at the home. Once they left, staff also helped them settle into their next placement.

The home’s whistleblowing procedures were not always followed, which meant allegations against staff by children were not reported in a timely way. Ofsted said that could have led to delays in them being investigated properly.