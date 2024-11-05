Nominate your school for a free immersive dinosaur experience

Northamptonshire primary schools have just 10 days left to enter an exciting competition for pupils to win a free interactive dinosaur experience.

Giant Journeys, which provides educational immersive workshops for children, has opened a public vote on social media in which local primary schools can put themselves forward to meet Reggie – a five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex – in a special session.

The prize has already generated a lot of interest with more than 1000 votes for more than 80 different schools.

Giant Journeys was established in September 2024 by founder Darren Smith, who has a passion for creative education and a more than two decades of experience providing innovative experiences for children.

The entrepreneur wants to transform how youngsters engage with learning.

Darren said: “Our mission is to inspire and educate young minds by bringing history, science, and more to life using cutting-edge technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

“We aim to spark curiosity and a love for learning through interactive and engaging experiences that make education an unforgettable adventure.

“We call them journeys because they act as explorations into different worlds using modern technology.

“This competition is a really exciting opportunity for local primary schools to experience one of our workshops free of charge. We have been amazed by the response and the number of votes we’ve had so far but there’s still time for other primaries to put themselves forward and be in with a chance of winning!”

Anyone can vote in the contest until it closes on 15th November. Two winners will be announced shortly afterwards.

To place your vote visit https://bit.ly/meet-reggie

For further information about Giant Journeys visit www.giantjourneys.co.uk