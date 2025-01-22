New Year, new website, new event: Café Scientifique research talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The next research talk from University of Northampton will be about intuitive cues in social work on 27 February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Northampton’s ‘research for the price of a cuppa’ talks have a new online home ahead of the first talk of 2025 that will be about social work.

Established in 2019, Café Scientifique is an open public event with health and science academics and experts-in-their-field giving a talk about their research or other projects, with a chance for guests to ‘pick their brains’ afterward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Held at The Beehive on the Harborough Road, the Café sessions are in-person events with no admission fee; the only cost is for refreshments on the night.

Dr Peter Goy leading a previous Café Scientifique research talk at The Bee Hive.

The next Café Scientifique talk will be ‘Harnessing our intuitive cues – for better or for worse’ on Thursday 27 February from 17:00-18.30pm. This will be given by Robin Sturman-Coombs, former UON Senior Lecturer in Social Welfare, covering his doctoral research.

For his research, Robin investigated how higher education institutions prepare social work students to practice intuitive reasoning (the ability to make quick decisions based on a gut feeling or instinct, without conscious thought) in their practice. You can book a seat here.

Café Scientifique also has a new online home for its events, projects and media coverage, located within the University’s research portal, Pure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Associate Professor Dr Tracey Redwood is the lead of UON’s Centre for Health Sciences and Services. She says: “Café Scientifique is an opportunity for academics to take their research out of the University and into the community, to discuss their findings with people who might be affected by them.

“Robin’s research has direct relevance to students, qualified social workers and members of the public. We look forward to welcoming him to share this research for what we are sure will be another informed and engaging presentation.

“The team and I will add to our new Pure web presence over the coming weeks and months, so feel free to bookmark the page and check in for updates.”

Book a seat for Robin's talk: https://shop.northampton.ac.uk/product-catalogue/courses-trips/faculty-of-education-humanities/caf-scientifique-harnessing-our-intuitive-cues-for-better-or-for-worse

Find out more about Café Scientifique using the University's research portal Pure: https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/education/new-year-new-website-new-event-cafe-scientifique-research-talks-4955147