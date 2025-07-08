New placement for Occupational Therapy makes the grade for two students

Occupational Therapy students at University of Northampton have enjoyed novel placement opportunities – teaching their own modules.

Two trailblazing Occupational Therapy students at University of Northampton (UON) are developing new insights and skills after what could be a first-of-its-kind placement.

Occupational therapists help people continue with day-to-day activities – such as enjoying favourite hobbies – perhaps after being ill or as they age, to remain independent and well.

To work as an ‘OT’, practitioners need a degree through a BSc programme or an apprenticeship, both of which are offered at University of Northampton.

Occupational Therapy student Kimberley Feehily and 'OT' equipment.

The OT curriculum includes 1,000 placement hours and the Royal College of Occupational Therapists encourage universities and placements to explore and provide novel and unusual placements for students.

University of Northampton recently started a new placement where students support with teaching an occupational therapy module to students in other cohorts. It is believed to be the first time this has been offered at a Higher Education Institution for occupational therapy.

Two of the students who opted to take this placement are Kimberley Feehily and Frances Slack.

The module Kimberley (pictured) taught covered occupational therapy processes, inequalities and inclusive practices. These are areas she is keenly interested in, as she explains: “The module itself is new and that was so interesting because the cohort I taught hadn’t had this module option before and neither had I, so there was learning upon learning, although the academic team ensured I knew it inside and out.

“I had advice and support from the academic team all the way and they had designed the plan and had oversight of everything, but I still needed to create the content and needed to be evidence-based. I also wanted to ensure everything was accessible for everyone in the room.

“The experience is one I am so glad to have taken part in – it has pushed me out of my comfort zone. As a student, you can suffer from impostor syndrome, you think, ‘Goodness, am I ever going to know and be enough?’ This opportunity allowed me to address this but still hone the person-oriented and person-centred approach that are the hallmarks of good occupational therapy.”

Kimberley had her second baby during her degree and is set to graduate in November, but the placement has already worked its magic. She will start a lecturing role at the University later this month.

Frances adds: “The placement was a baptism of fire but in a good way! Looking into all the faces of the students I had to get past their expressions. Like Kimberly, I have massive, extra appreciation for my lecturers. Doing this placement shows you how much work and preparation goes into teaching a single lesson. I realise academics don’t teach with slides that magically appear out of nowhere.

“I took hours to prepare my teaching and time management as a class should not be ‘death by PowerPoint. You want to add some activities that are engaging, enlightening and entertaining. I also needed to be aware that some of my learners might have additional needs or learn differently, so I needed to be mindful of that and make necessary adjustments.

“I received brilliant feedback from my students. They said I was very professional which is great to hear as my teaching approach was informed by what I have learnt from my academics. Everything I have been taught is being paid back to the next generation.”

Debbie Hewson, Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy, adds: “We were excited to develop this placement opportunity for our students. Kimberley and Fran worked effectively across various roles including admissions, placement, teaching and research. This teaching and research placement provides students with the opportunity to gain experience of working in higher education and consider it as a career opportunity for the future.”