New Money Matters financial education programme for local schools

Commsave Credit Union has partnered with Northampton Town FC Community Trust to launch ‘Money Matters’ – a free financial education programme designed to support children, families, and schools across Northamptonshire.

The initiative provides engaging resources to help young people develop essential money management skills from an early age.

James Richards, Strategic Partnership Manager at Commsave Credit Union, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Northampton Town FC Community Trust with this Money Matters project in local schools. At Commsave, we firmly believe in the importance of teaching money management skills, and we’re thrilled to sponsor this fantastic new resource.

“Financial education plays an incredibly important role in preparing young people for the challenges they will face throughout life. This initiative will equip pupils with the knowledge and skills they need to build strong financial habits for the future.”

Money Matters for Northamptonshire schoolchildren

The Money Matters programme is designed for children and young people aged 7 to 16, with two tailored workbooks available: one for primary school pupils (aged 7-11) and another for secondary school students (aged 12-16). The resources cover key financial topics, including earning, budgeting, banking, saving, and borrowing, helping young people build good financial habits.

The Money Matters primary school resource has been launched at Northampton’s Moulton Primary School. The secondary school resource will be available for download from 28th April 2025, providing schools and families with free access to financial education materials.

Lorna Stockwell, Schools Manager at Northampton Town FC Community Trust, added: “It has been fantastic to work alongside Commsave on this important initiative, which has created a valuable free resource for young people. Financial education is essential in preparing children and young people for adult life, and we are pleased to provide these engaging resources to schools and families across Northamptonshire.”

All Money Matters materials have been developed by qualified teachers in partnership with Commsave Credit Union. The resources align with the launch of the new Commsave Educates App, designed to support young people in learning how to manage their money effectively.

Money Matters is launched

In addition to the free downloadable materials, schools will have the opportunity to book financial education workshops delivered by trained NTFC Community Trust staff. Schools interested in arranging a session can contact Lorna Stockwell, Schools Manager, at [email protected].

For more information about the Money Matters project and to download the resources, visit: https://www.ntfccommunity.co.uk/commsave-money-matters

Commsave Credit Union has a dedicated financial wellbeing called Commsave Educates, which can be downloaded from any app store – simply search for ‘Commsave Educates by Doshi’. Or click on this QR code: