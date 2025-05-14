New House system set up at Corby Primary Academy to drive inclusion

Pupils at a Corby primary school managed to arrange themselves into a giant version the school’s initials and logo to launch their new house system.

Students at Corby Primary Academy took part in a week of activities to celebrate the launch, which is part of a drive to promote inclusion at the school in Butland Road.

The school’s new principal Kirsty Foley hopes the house system will instil the school’s new values of Respect, Responsibility and Resilience.

She said: “The House System is a fundamental part of this process; pupils will be provided with regular opportunities to earn points for their house and at the end of the year, the winning house will receive a prize.

Image: Ilovedigital.co.uk

"We will expect all pupils and families to support in this and to drive teamwork, leadership skills and most importantly a sense of belonging within the school and the ability to support others when they don’t win themselves.”

During the celebratory week pupils joined in a special house launch assembly before the hall was set up as a polling station. All children were given a chance to vote on the house names, which have been suggested by pupils. There was a penalty shootout game during lunch for the children to start earning house points.

And then golden envelopes were delivered to classes to reveal the house names.

At the end of the week children were grouped into their houses – without being told it was their house – and put into teams from reception to year 6 to do a teambuilding task.

Image: Ilovedigital.co.uk

They then headed to the playround to arrange themselves into the school’s initials and logo and coloured flares were released to represent each house.

After half-term, year 6 pupils will then be given the opportunity to apply for the house captain and vice-captain roles. Students will have to formally apply in writing and will be interviewed by the school council and leadership team.

All pupils will also be given the opportunity to design the emblem for their house.