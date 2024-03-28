Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Succeeding Philip Foley, who has led the school with distinction for the past nine years, Claire joins Kimbolton from Wellingborough Prep School, where she has served as Deputy Head for seven years, with responsibility for both the academic and pastoral sides of the school, including safeguarding.

Claire brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Kimbolton School. With over a decade of leadership experience in the private sector, and a diverse teaching background spanning Mathematics, Physical Education and Games, she is well-equipped to lead the school’s Prep team into the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headmaster at Kimbolton School, Will Chuter, said: “Claire’s passion for education, combined with her outstanding leadership acumen and commitment to pupil welfare made her the ideal choice as our new Head of Prep. The whole Kimbolton community eagerly awaits the contribution she will make to the continued growth and success of the school. We look forward to welcoming Claire, her husband Jim, and their two young children into the Kimbolton family in due course.”

Claire Petrie and family.

Commenting on her appointment, Claire said: “I am delighted to be joining Kimbolton School at the start of the next academic year and have already been struck by the warmth and kindness I have felt from the Kimbolton community. I look forward to working closely with Will Chuter, and the wider Kimbolton team, to build on the excellent reputation of the school and to ensure that all Prep pupils continue to receive an exceptional education.”

Mirroring Kimbolton’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation, Claire is currently pursuing a Masters in Education and Leadership Management – reinforcing her dedication to continuous learning and professional development.