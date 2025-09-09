New head for Northamptonshire independent school with ‘a sparkiness in the air’ that is to be ‘deeply relished’

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th Sep 2025, 15:11 BST
Dominic Oliver is the new head of Oundle Schoolplaceholder image
Dominic Oliver is the new head of Oundle School
Oundle School is delighted to welcome Dominic Oliver as its new head this academic year.

With more than two decades of teaching and leadership experience in leading independent boarding schools, Dominic brings both expertise and a commitment to building on Oundle’s long-standing tradition of excellence and authenticity.

Dominic has a strongly held belief in the joy of learning and the power of education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He graduated from the University of Sheffield with First Class Honours before completing an MPhil in English at St Peter’s College, Oxford.

He went on to a lectureship at St Peter’s and taught there and at other colleges in the university, specialising in Shakespeare.

Reflecting on his philosophy, he said: “Schools are people places. I believe in kindness, empathy and respect, coupled with a relentless ambition for pupils to achieve more than they think possible.

"At their best, schools are humane, ambitious and properly joyful."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominic joins Oundle after more than a decade of leadership as headmaster of Lancing College in West Sussex.

He began his teaching career at the Royal Grammar School, Worcester, before progressing to senior academic roles at Malvern College and serving as managing head at Bedales School for four years.

Looking ahead to his new role, he said: “Oundle’s combination of intellectual energy, warmth and genuine community is rare.

"There is a sparkiness in the air here and that is to be deeply relished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Leading Oundle into its next chapter is an exciting responsibility – building on its strengths, evolving where we need to, and preserving that distinctive blend of ambition, warmth, and groundedness that makes this place so special.”

Oundle School is one of the UK’s leading co-educational boarding and day schools.

It was founded in 1556.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireOundleSchoolsUniversity of Sheffield
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice