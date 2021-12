We've had a rummage in our archives to unwrap these delightful old pictures of nativity performances from years gone by.

There's plenty of angels, wise men, kings and more from schools across Corby, Kettering, Rushden and Wellingborough.

Take a look and see if you can spoty yourself or anyone you know!

1. Nativities in Northamptonshire Victoria, Wellingborough, 2008 Photo Sales

2. Nativities in Northamptonshire Kingswood, Corby, 2009 Photo Sales

3. Nativities in Northamptonshire Newton Road, Rushden, 2010 Photo Sales

4. Nativities in Northamptonshire Rockingham, Corby, 2010 Photo Sales