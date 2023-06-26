Much-improved Kettering school honoured at prestigious national teaching awards

A Kettering school which has significantly improved has won a prestigious award for its commitment to changing pupils’ lives.

Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) was selected from thousands of nominations to pick up a Pearson National Teaching silver award for making a difference.

The Weekley Glebe Road school, part of the United Learning trust, was once under-subscribed and rated inadequate by Ofsted.

But it is now graded as good with three key areas judged to be outstanding. They say they aim to create a positive learning environment where every student is helped to succeed.

Students are encouraged to become independent and inquisitive, joining debates about topical issues and guided by tutors who promote students’ understanding of democracy and individual liberty.

Principal Dino Di Salvo said: “All of us at KBA are delighted to receive this award.

"Across the academy, our staff are committed to making sure our young people are able to benefit from an education with character.

"This means, as well as delivering an excellent academic education, providing students with opportunities and experiences that develop them into well-rounded and responsible members of society.

"Achieving this kind of national recognition is a fantastic celebration of staff’s ongoing hard work and success.”

The school has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 gold awards, which will be announced and celebrated at a gala ceremony in London on November 25.

