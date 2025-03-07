MP Lee Barron visits Tresham College in Corby to mark Colleges Week 2025

MP Lee Barron with Mark Hughes - Interim Campus Principal, and students of Tresham College Corby.

Tresham College Corby, part of The Bedford College Group, proudly welcomed Corby and East Northamptonshire MP Lee Barron today as part of the Group’s week-long celebration of Colleges Week 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit highlighted the essential role of further education in shaping the future staffing of key sectors, aligning with the government’s five key missions for national development.

Each day of the week across the Group’s colleges has focused on a different theme, and today’s focus centred on ‘Building an NHS Fit for the Future.’ MP Lee Barron engaged with students currently studying Health & Social Care, offering them the chance to share their career aspirations and discuss how their education is preparing them for crucial roles in the healthcare sector. Students spoke about their ambitions, which range from continuing their studies at university to becoming paramedics, care assistants, and adult nurses—roles that are essential in shaping the NHS of tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Barron MP commented on the importance of health and social care and the need for skilled professionals in the sector, stating, "It's great to be at Tresham College today meeting students going into health and social care. It's an important part of our economy. Having a good, NHS and social care leads to a good economy. We know there are issues in this area which we're engaging on as a government. We are investing more, and we need skilled people to fill the vacancies. The students that I met today are really keen, really bright, and I hope that they'll be part of the future that we want to bring to the country for the NHS and for a better social care."

Lee Barron MP meets with Health & Social Care students at todays visit to Tresham College Corby.

Mark Hughes, Interim Campus Principal at Tresham College, emphasised the value of showcasing student achievements: “Colleges like ours play a vital role in developing the next generation of healthcare professionals. We are proud to offer students the skills and experience they need to progress into careers where they can make a real difference.”

Students also welcomed the opportunity to share their experiences. One Health & Social Care student remarked, “It’s great to see our education being recognised as a key part of the future healthcare team. Today’s visit made me feel even more motivated to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse.”

The visit underscored the importance of further education in addressing the staffing challenges facing the healthcare sector and ensuring that students are equipped with the skills to support the NHS for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about the courses available at Tresham College across its campuses in Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/tresham-college/