Montsaye Academy launches construction on state-of-the-art 3G pitch

The 3G pitch promises to elevate local sports and boost community engagement.

Montsaye Academy in Rothwell has officially begun construction on a cutting-edge 3G Community Pitch, which promises to revolutionise local sports facilities.

In conjunction with The Montsaye Community Sports Centre (MCSC) – a non-profit organisation associated with the school – the project aims to benefit the school, the broader community of Rothwell and its surrounding areas. The works are in partnership with The Football Foundation, Northamptonshire FA, North Northamptonshire Council, and Rothwell Town Council. The new pitch will replace the previous facility, which, over time, had become unsuitable for use.

Scheduled for completion in April 2025, the new floodlit, all-weather 3G pitch will offer a high-quality and versatile space that can accommodate one full-sized, two half-sized or four quarter-sized pitches. It will be available for school use during the day and then be open to the local community during evenings and weekends.

The new 3G pitch will serve as more than just a football field. Montsaye Academy plans to utilise it for rugby, multi-sport activities, enrichment programmes, and after-school physical education. Sports Leader training will also be delivered on the pitch, equipping participants with skills and confidence to coach various sports and engage and host games for local primary school children.

Outside the school, external organisations such as the Kettering Sports Partnership intend to use the facility for interschool tag rugby competitions, multi-sport festivals, and skill development workshops. Many local sports clubs and grassroots football clubs also stand to gain significantly from this development. This includes FC Aztec, Rothwell and Desborough's largest football club, a key partner club already using Montsaye's facilities. Some of those benefits include increasing physical activity levels to improve health, improving mental health through regular activity, learning the importance of teamwork through sports, and not forgetting the health benefits of adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Providing access to quality facilities like this enables young people to engage in sporting and social activities within their community, helping to foster an ethos of cooperation, healthy competition, integrity and respect. The project is committed to inclusivity, ensuring that under-represented groups of all ages and those in need within the community can access the facility. The MCSC's approach to equality and diversity ensures fair access for all, specifically focusing on engaging women and girls, young people with special educational needs or disabilities, and individuals in poor health. In addition, the school has pledged to support girls' football with a dedicated programme.

Head of PE, Tim Wing said of the project:

“We are all very excited about what the new 3G football pitch will offer our students. The fantastic facility is also going to provide our whole school with a space for PE lessons every single week. Lessons on the new 3G give our students the first learning blocks to access a wide range of sports from Football to Rugby to Hockey. We are excited to be able to further increase our extra-curricular offer. This includes being able to host competitive football matches and training at Montsaye under floodlights for the first time in at least 10 years. The introduction of the new high-quality surface and lighting, will inspire hundreds of students in the school to take up and continue playing sport in Rothwell. As a result, the 3G pitch will play a significant role in supporting the whole school and wider communities mental and physical wellbeing.”

Sports Centre Manager Ian Kirk expressed his excitement about the development; he said:

"We have been unable to host league-affiliated fixtures due to our previous pitch not meeting FA standards. This new facility will meet those requirements and provide a high-quality space for partner clubs to train and compete. It's a fantastic opportunity to grow the game locally, and we're thrilled about the benefits this will bring to the school and the wider community for years to come. We thank The Football Foundation, Northamptonshire FA, North Northamptonshire Council, and Rothwell Town Council for their support."

Ben Baines, Principal of Montsaye Academy, added:

"With Montsaye Academy sitting at the heart of the local community, I am delighted that we have secured the additional funding to re-lay the 3G pitch. The old surface was at the end of its life, and the new pitch is a welcome addition for local clubs, members of the local community and the students of Montsaye. The FA will also benefit from the premium surface as they plan to run various refereeing courses on the pitch, which would be a great opportunity for our students to participate. The pitch improvements form part of our wider strategy to improve the learning environment at the school further."