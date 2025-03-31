Montsaye Academy celebrates official opening of new 3G pitch with community launch event

The event saw a fantastic turnout, with students, staff, and members of the wider community coming together to celebrate the completion of this exciting project.

The ceremony was introduced by Senior Vice Principal, Gopal Baria and featured a special ribbon-cutting by the Mayor of Rothwell, Councillor Ash Davies, alongside former Montsaye student and professional footballer Michael Jacobs.

Following the official opening, students took to the pitch for a friendly football match between Years 10 and 11, showcasing the talent and enthusiasm that the new facility aims to nurture.

Pathfinder Schools and Montsaye Academy extend their thanks to The Football Foundation, Northamptonshire FA, North Northamptonshire Council, and Rothwell Town Council, whose support and collaboration have been instrumental in making this project a reality. Their contributions have ensured that this top-tier facility will serve both the school and the wider community for years to come.

In addition, the school would like to extend their gratitude to Peter Leaver, previous CFO for Pathfinder Schools, Jed Queally, Executive Business Manager; Wayne Eldridge, Business Manager; and Ian Kirk, Sports Centre Manager, for their dedication and hard work in bringing this project to fruition. Their commitment has been invaluable in ensuring the success of this project.

Stephen Mitchell, CEO of Pathfinder Schools, expressed his appreciation, stating: “We are delighted that the all-weather pitch has been completed. The planning of the project started many years ago, and seeing it come to fruition is very satisfying. The upgraded facility will be a wonderful asset for the school and community for many years to come. I would like to thank all those who have been involved in the project.”

Montsaye Academy remains dedicated to fostering excellence through its five pledges. The opening of this new pitch is a testament to ‘Pledge 5 - We aim for excellence in everything we do,’ providing a top-tier sporting facility that will inspire students and the wider community to strive for greatness both on and off the field.

Principal Ben Baines highlighted the impact of the new facility: “I'm absolutely delighted that all the hard work of many people has brought us to the point of opening this wonderful facility. Our children and the wider community members will all benefit from a state-of-the-art surface to play on. Thank you to everyone who has supported the bid and contributed to getting us to this point.”

Former student and now professional footballer Michael Jacobs added: “It was an honour to be invited back to Montsaye Academy for the launch of the new pitch. This school gave me great opportunities in sports, and it is a great feeling to be back here and to be part of such an important event. I know this will help the players of the future improve their skills and increase opportunities in their pathways into the game.”

Student photographer Oliver Fitzgerald captured the centre line of the pitch.

Mixed teams from year 10 and 11 teams were the first to play a friendly on the new pitch.

Cllr Ash Davies with Michael Jacobs and Gopal Baria who introduced the ceremony.

The school's mixed Year 10 and 11 teams took to the pitch for a friendly football match.