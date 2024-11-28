Millbrook Junior School welcomes the ‘voice of Horrid Henry’

Lizzie Waterworth (BAFTA Nominated Voice of TV’s Horrid Henry) visited Millbrook Junior School to inspire pupils to improve their confidence and speaking skills.

As part of the school’s ongoing work to promote a love of reading, the school (in partnership with Waterstones) invited author and voice actor Lizzie in to sign books and speak to all pupils. Lizzie’s book ‘How to talk so people will listen’ is designed to help children find their voice and own the room when speaking to an audience (even if their legs are shaking!). She talked to pupils to give them some top tips to help children become more confident. You may know Lizzie from her roles as Henry (in Horrid Henry), Spider (in Superworm), Ricky (in Dino City), Alfred (in David William’s Beast of Buckingham Palace) and many other characters in TV cartoons and video games. The children were fascinated by her ability to switch effortlessly between different characters!