Millbrook Junior School welcomes the ‘voice of Horrid Henry’
As part of the school’s ongoing work to promote a love of reading, the school (in partnership with Waterstones) invited author and voice actor Lizzie in to sign books and speak to all pupils. Lizzie’s book ‘How to talk so people will listen’ is designed to help children find their voice and own the room when speaking to an audience (even if their legs are shaking!). She talked to pupils to give them some top tips to help children become more confident. You may know Lizzie from her roles as Henry (in Horrid Henry), Spider (in Superworm), Ricky (in Dino City), Alfred (in David William’s Beast of Buckingham Palace) and many other characters in TV cartoons and video games. The children were fascinated by her ability to switch effortlessly between different characters!
Lizzie said about the visit, ‘I’ve had a fabulous time at Millbrook Junior School speaking and signing books. There were loads of brilliant questions from staff and pupils and some great voices created too!
The event was made possible by Waterstones and their Author School Visit programme. Milton Keynes Events Coordinators, Steph Farrell said, ‘Lizzie’s assembly is brilliant for teaching tips for speaking in public and delivering with confidence.’
Head Teacher, Danielle Warren said, ‘It was a fantastic experience to welcome such a talented voice actor. We are looking forward to seeing the children take on board Lizzie’s advice, especially when speaking in front of parents in our class assemblies.’