Millbrook Junior School ‘overjoyed’ after children go above and beyond to support local food bank

Pupils from Millbrook Junior School in Kettering have helped to support the local Shack Food Project after collecting donations during their annual Harvest Festival celebration.

The Shack Food Project was selected by the school council as it seeks to support young families through both its food bank and its community help services. This is something that the School Council felt passionately about and a cause they wanted to contribute to.

Hannah Curtis, leader of the School Council, said, “I am so overjoyed and proud of our children. We have had so many generous donations. This really shows what wonderful and caring students we have at our school and the invaluable support we have from their parents/carers. As a school we are very thankful.”

Over the course of the past two weeks, pupils have brought in a range of supplies to donate. By the 7th of October, there was a fantastic display of items in the school hall. Members of the School Council helped to pack up the donations and expressed their pride in helping this worthwhile cause. One school councillor stated, “I feel happy that our school is helping people in need. It has really made me feel like I am part of a community that really cares.”

The Shack Food Project was very grateful for all the kind donations and the school is pleased to have made such a positive impact.