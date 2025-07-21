Millbrook Junior School celebrates another Eco-Schools Green Flag triumph!

This academic year, pupils at Millbrook Junior School have continued to lead the way in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness among their school community, including peers, staff members, and the wider local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their exceptional efforts have once again been recognised with the prestigious, internationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

They were delighted that Councillors Ben Jameson and Ben Williams of the Ise Ward, were able to come into school to help celebrate the achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ben Jameson, Mayor of Kettering, said, "The fact that Millbrook School has retained the Eco Award is a real testament to the dedication of the staff and the determination of the students to better understand and care for their world. The lessons these young people gain from this kind of activity are invaluable, helping to shape them into thoughtful, conscientious citizens who contribute positively to their communities."

Councillors with members of the Eco Team

Cllr Ben Williams said, "It was so inspiring to see so many passionate students taking pride in their Eco Garden. Huge congratulations to everyone involved and a special well done to the staff who have given their students this opportunity. Outdoor learning plays such a vital role in the development of our young people by giving them the inspiration to be curious, confident, and a team player. Students are able to connect classroom learning with hands on work and results by watching their garden grow."

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, has been inspiring young environmentalists for over 30 years. It has grown into a global movement, with Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation awarded to schools in more than 100 countries. In England alone, the programme reaches over 1 million young people each year, empowering them to make a positive impact on our planet.

Since Millbrook first began their sustainability journey, their accomplishments have included designing a litter-picking station to keep the grounds wild-life friendly as well as planting wild flower seeds to encourage insects to visit their extensive grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, pupils impressively built on these achievements by tackling three key areas: waste, the school grounds and healthy living. Working together, they created a detailed and impactful year-long action plan to address these priorities. Activities included encouraging recycling across the school and establishing a gardening club.

Speaking about their achievements, staff member Sarah Hart, the school’s Eco-Coordinator, said, “It has been wonderful to see the children enthusiastically take on the challenges of the Green-Flag award and make changes that will have an impact both now and in the future.”

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, expressed: "Every year, we are amazed by the incredible efforts of young people working together to create a better future for all. Their collective impact is truly remarkable. If everyone approached the climate crisis with the same level of passion and determination, we could resolve it much faster and make it a problem of the past. At Keep Britain Tidy, we are delighted to recognise their achievements with the Eco-Schools Green Flag."

To learn more about the Eco-Schools programme and accreditation, head to www.eco-schools.org.uk.