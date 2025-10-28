Member of Parliament visits University of Northampton to explore link between health and economic growth

Sarah Bool, MP takes a microscopic look at science at UON.

South Northamptonshire MP Sarah Bool visited the UON Life Sciences laboratories this month to meet with researchers and explore how improving health drives economic prosperity.

During the visit, the MP toured the University’s labs and met with students and members of the BioEnergetics Research Group (BERG), a team focused on understanding how everyday lifestyle choices – like diet and exercise – affect our health starting at the sub-cellular level.

Led by Dr Alexander Lehner, the group studies how the body’s energy systems, particularly mitochondria, play a role in chronic illnesses and immune responses.

With his own inspirational journey as a late in life academic, the visit was led by researcher and PhD student Neill Friedman. He said: “We’re a research group looking at things at a cellular level. But traditionally, this kind of work ends up being confined to the lab and academic journals.

“Dr Lehner and I have a genuine passion for giving policy makers access to scientific evidence and helping them understand how that research can and should inform policy in order to make things better.”

The conversation with Sarah also touched on pressing issues such as the stagnation of health span in the UK, socioeconomic disparities in disability-free life expectancy, and the need for policy informed by scientific evidence. Neill emphasised that “many people think economic growth leads to better health, but we believe improving health can drive economic growth.”

Sarah, who has previously raised questions in Parliament on diabetes and blood cancer, was praised for her genuine engagement and interest in the research. “She asked insightful questions, took notes, and showed a real commitment to understanding the science,” added Neill.

Sarah said: “It was a pleasure to meet Neill and Alex, along with other colleagues and students at the University. Waterside Campus is an inspirational place, not only for the way it looks and the positive atmosphere it generates, but also for the fantastic work that’s going on in its modern labs and classrooms.

“Health is the number one priority for my constituents, so I hope this visit is just the start of a conversation with the experts we have at UON and that they can help me have an informed influence on future policy.”

Now aged 59 Neill quit his corporate career in telecommunications in 2013 realising the impact the lifestyle was having on his health. From that grew a passion for nutrition as he turned around his own health prospects.

Equipped with the self-taught knowledge he combined his understanding of nutrition with his love of rugby and began supporting grass roots Rugby in the region. Neill can still be found on the rugby pitch playing front row for his team the Northampton Casuals Rugby Club. His reputation as a nutritionist grew and he was given the honour of supporting the Uruguayan Rugby Team when they stayed in Northamptonshire for the Rugby World Cup in 2015.

Wanting to give his understanding of nutrition an official stamp, Neill sailed through a foundation year at UON and went on to be a highly sought after study partner during his Sport & Exercise Science BSc.

With a first-class degree in hand, he was able to forego the master’s stage of his academic journey and went straight into his doctoral research.

He added: “I didn’t want my grandchildren to ask, ‘what did grandad do’ and the answer be ‘telecommunications.’ And it’s not about chasing a title like Doctor or Professor, it’s about giving something back and doing something positive for society as a whole.”

