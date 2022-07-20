Mawsley school's pride at Ofsted praise

The headteacher of Mawsley Primary School says a new Ofsted grade of good has put the cherry on top of an incredible year.

The Scholars Row school, which serves the village and surrounding area, had seen its rating drop to requires improvement in 2018 after inspectors criticised its consistency in the quality of teaching.

But after a two-day visit last month it has regained its former status and was praised in a report released by the education watchdog today (Wednesday, July 20).

Headteacher Michelle Harris

Headteacher Michelle Harris, who took on the role in 2017, said: "I know that the decisions that we make every day are the best for our children.

"To have that recognised by external visitors has added the cherry to what has been an incredible year of achievements for our Mawsley children.”

In her report Ofsted’s lead inspector Kirsty Norbury said students felt safe in the 1.5 form entry school, which has 313 pupils on its roll, and are polite and well-behaved.

She said: "Mawsley Primary School is a happy and welcoming school where everyone respects each other. Pupils enjoy learning and playing together.

"Leaders want all pupils to ‘be brave, be kind and be yourself’. Pupils certainly are.”

The report found that leaders are ambitious for all pupils to succeed, that they provide many opportunities for personal development and that the quality of education is good.

However it also found that found that, in the early years, some children are not given sufficient opportunities to deepen or consolidate their learning in the continuous provision.

Ms Norbury added: "The well-being of pupils is at the heart of all the school does. As a result, there is a strong culture of safeguarding.”

Mawsley headteacher Miss Harris said she couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of staff, parents, children and governors, adding that the report demonstrated the ambition and love for learning at the school.