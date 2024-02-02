Maths lessons rock at Havelock Schools
Maths lessons at Havelock Schools are rocking, as year 2 pupils join their older peers already using the award-winning Times Tables Rockstars programme.
TT Rockstars is designed to make maths engaging, and to motivate children to practice their times tables regularly in return for points they can spend in the online rock shop.
Pupils are given their own rock star name and avatar, through which they can play online games and compete alone or with classmates.
The platform’s algorithm tracks their ability and progress to ensure learning is challenging but fun. As they move through the stages, rock stickers, trophies and fictional gigs incentivise and celebrate success.
Rachel Kiziak, Executive Headteacher, Havelock Infant and Junior Schools, part of Pathfinder Schools, said:
“Multiplication underpins our maths system and is an essential building block which every child needs to master.
"As pupils move into year 2, they are ready to take their application of this skill up a gear, with regular times tables tests, but we know from experience that this can sometimes be challenging.
"So TT Rockstars makes their all-important practice fun and it is wonderful to see them develop their confidence and rapid recall of times tables through the excitement of the rock star game.
"There will certainly be a buzz in the classroom as the budding stars start working their way up the times tables charts and onto their first digital gig!”