Marvellous Musical Donation from Weldon Charitable Trust

The Singlehurst Weldon Charitable Trust has generously donated £1,000 to Weldon CE Primary to go towards the cost of additional instruments to be used by all pupils at the school.

Two trustees of The Singlehurst Weldon Charitable Trust, Mrs Sue Singlehurst and Mr Paul Kerfoot, visited Weldon CE Primary to present a super-sized cheque for £1,000 to the children earlier this month. They also took the time to have their photos taken with the school’s Key Stage 2 Choir, head of school, Mrs Middleton, and music lead, Mr Hole.

Mr Hole said: “We are incredibly grateful for such a generous donation and we’re currently busy placing orders for new musical instruments!

"The children can’t wait to get hands-on with the new, much-needed instruments and we can’t wait to hear them perform.

Mr Paul Kerfoot and Mrs Sue Singlehurst presenting the cheque to Weldon CE Primary

"Our school choir has sung at the last two Christmas concerts organised by The Singlehurst Weldon Charitable Trust, so perhaps this year we’ll be able to provide some musical accompaniment too.”

For more information on The Singlehurst Weldon Charitable Trust, visit https://tswct.org/about-us/.