Lodge Park Academy students enjoy ‘preparing for adulthood’ event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lodge Park Academy (LPA) in Corby, part of the David Ross Education Trust, is thrilled to have benefitted from an exceptional ‘Preparing for Adulthood’ event held this week (23 April) and organised by the Northants Special Educational Needs and Disability Information, Advice and Support Service (SENDIASS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun-filled day, designed specifically for students with special education needs and disabilities (SEND), took place at Lowther Adventure Centre in Northamptonshire and was a resounding success. LPA students enjoyed every moment of the day, with many describing it as “inspiring” and “unforgettable”.

The event was thoughtfully designed to equip students with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need as they move into adulthood. Students from Lodge Park Academy were treated to an array of engaging activities, including pedal go-karting, boulder wall climbing, an obstacle course and a silent disco, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy. Students approached each new challenge with enthusiasm, laughter and excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SENDIASS also provided invaluable workshops that offered practical insights and advice for the future. Topics included education and employment, independent living, participation in society, being healthy, and exploring the marketplace, giving LPA students a well-rounded understanding of what lies ahead. These informative sessions were also empowering, giving students the tools and confidence to navigate their journey into adulthood with optimism and determination.

Students from Lodge Park Academy were treated to an array of engaging activities

The hands-on activities fostered teamwork, resilience, and a sense of accomplishment, while the workshops provided clarity and guidance on topics that are often daunting for young people preparing for the next chapter of their lives. Trip leaders from LPA’s inclusion team, Mrs Gilding and Mrs Booth, have shared how grateful they are for the opportunity this event provided, noting the significant impact it had on the students’ confidence and outlook.

Mrs Sue Jones, Executive Principal at LPA, and Dr. Ute Steenkamp, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, have also extended their heartfelt thanks to SENDIASS for their dedication to supporting SEND students and their families, adding:

“Their commitment to creating such a meaningful and inclusive event is a testament to their unwavering mission to provide exceptional information, advice, and support within the Corby community.

“The ‘Preparing for Adulthood’ event was a shining example of how thoughtful planning and a student-centered approach can make a profound difference in the lives of young people in Corby.”