Lodge Park Academy nominated for Spirit of Corby award

The whole school community at Lodge Park Academy is “proud and humbled” to have been nominated for a ‘Spirit of Corby’ award in the education category.

The secondary school, part of the David Ross Education Trust, has passed the first judging stage and has made it through to the public vote, which is now open until 7 November.

An anonymous member of the community nominated Lodge Park Academy, mentioning the following reasons in their nomination:

“Under new leadership, Lodge Park Academy has tirelessly improved its standing and educational quality. They have re-engaged the community and achieved their best-ever Post 16 results (highest for the David Ross Trust). Lodge Park is transforming the local landscape, committed to serving Corby youngsters with a high-quality, ambitious education and a world-class sporting offer.”

Students and staff at Lodge Park Academy

LPA has put together a short video to celebrate this nomination and to share why the Corby community should vote for them: Lodge Park Academy: The Spirit of Corby

LPA’s sixth form has recently enjoyed its best outcomes on record, with every student that wanted to go university getting their first choice and vocational grades averaging at a ‘Distinction’.

84% of students said they were ‘proud’ to be a Lodge Park student in the school’s 2025 summer survey. Students were also unequivocal in their belief that the school is improving: 92% said lessons had improved, 87% said behaviour was better and 91% said they felt safer at LPA than a year ago.

In the end of year parent survey, 87% of parents agreed that the school was on a trajectory of improvement. In a recent staff survey, 99% of staff said students behaved well in lessons and 98% said LPA is a better school now than it was a year ago.

Lodge Park was also delighted to win multiple sports awards last academic year, including North Northamptonshire’s Sports School of the Year and DRET’s Sporting Academy of the Year, and LPA is the only school in Corby with a Gold School Games Mark Award.

LPA has also been recognised as an example of outstanding practice for inclusivity in Houses of Parliament papers and has contributed towards nation-wide discussions on special educational needs and disabilities.

Mr Kirby, Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “We are all very proud and humbled to have been nominated for a Spirit of Corby award.

“I’m thrilled for our students – they are the most incredible, courteous and committed young people, who will be ready to shape and drive a different, future Corby one day. Their online study hours – shown through the homework platform Seneca – show just how impressively hard they work outside school as well as in the classroom, and they embody our values of aspiration, ambition, respect, resilience, courage and gratitude. They fully deserve this nomination and I truly hope their efforts are recognised by the wider Corby community. They truly are the Spirit of Corby.”

Sue Jones, Executive Principal at Lodge Park Academy, said: “It’s the strong partnership we have between students, staff and parents that is creating a school of which Corby can be proud.

“I am so grateful to all our staff, who thrive in our Corby community, for supporting our students and creating exciting opportunities for them locally.”