Lodge Park Academy launches exciting new House system with competition calendar for students

Lodge Park Academy in Corby, part of the David Ross Education Trust, has recently launched a brand new House system.

Alongside new Heads of House and House Champions to motivate and support students, Lodge Park Academy has organised a competition calendar to provide a broad range of fun competitions and activities for students. Planned competitions including Lip Sync Battles, Talent Shows, pumpkin carving, quizzes and Rowvember!

Students will be able to give feedback on the type of competitions they would like to see, and school leaders are also hopeful that community competitions will be popular with families and local charities too.

School leaders consulted with students and staff on new names for the houses before making changes. The new houses are named after birds, and they include Kestrel House, Goshawk House, Osprey House and Red Kite House.

Linked to the house system will be a whole series of rewards, and students will have the opportunity to use the rewards they have gained to help local communities, as well as having the possibility of winning a £100 shopping voucher for themselves.

Students will also be credited with positive points which will count towards their house total, including points for good attendance, excellent work in class, for effort and for demonstrating Lodge Park’s values: ambition, aspiration, respect, resilience, courage and gratitude.

Praise postcards will also be sent home and reward assemblies will take place each term.

Ahead of the secondary school application deadline on 31st October, Lodge Park Academy is also holding a Year 6 open evening on Wednesday 4 October. The open evening will run from 4.45pm - 7pm and the first presentation from school leaders will be at 5pm.

Ruth Roberts, Head of School at Lodge Park Academy, said:

“We are so pleased to have launched our new, modern House system with the aim of inspiring and motivating our students, and creating a sense of belonging and pride.

“The House system supports students to develop their strengths and also creates bonds between students of all ages.

“It’s crucial that students are given responsibilities they are enthusiastic about so they can build their leadership skills and their ability to work as part of a team, as well as feeling part of a supportive community.