Lodge Park Academy holds first parent and teacher workshop on dyslexia

Lodge Park Academy in Corby is pleased to have held its first dyslexia workshop recently (24 March 2025).

The school, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, welcomed Julie Singlehurst from The Dyslexia Den and Donna Colwill from Better Together Learning as guest speakers.

The session provided highly valuable insights into the updated definition of dyslexia, key indicators to identify potential dyslexia and common misconceptions. Speakers also shared practical strategies for parents and educators to support them to effectively support students with dyslexia or dyslexic tendencies.

Lodge Park Academy also recently submitted evidence to the Education Select Committee following its participation in a round table discussion on Special Educational Needs (SEN) with local Member of Parliament Lee Barron.

L-R: Donna Gilding, Donna Colwill, Julie Singlehurst and Ute Steenkamp

The academy’s next workshop will focus on Tourette’s syndrome.

Dr. Ute Steenkamp, Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Lodge Park Academy, said: “At Lodge Park Academy, we believe that we should never lower expectations or place limitations on students with SEND. Workshops like this help ensure that we can support all learners effectively.

“Thank you to our dedicated staff members and parents whose efforts ensured the success of this event.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with families so that all our students’ needs are met and all children can fulfil their potential.”