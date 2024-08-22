Lodge Park Academy celebrates success in GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year 11 students achieve excellent grades in this year's GCSE results. Kinuri V Kankanam Arachchige, gained eight 9s and one 7 and Justas Pabreza, one distinction star, four 8s two 7s and one 6.

Staff and students from Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are today celebrating their latest set of GCSE results.

Students across the country sat their examinations in May and June and are finding out their results today. Even with the challenges they faced after the effects of the pandemic, young people across the country are opening some really positive results.

Staff at Lodge Park Academy have supported students by running Saturday schools, holiday revision sessions and period 6 lessons after school to help prepare students for their exams.

Anna secures top grades in her GCSE results

Students secured some impressive results, including: Kinuri V Kankanam Arachchige, eight 9s and one 7;Justas Pabreza, one distinction star, four 8s two 7s and one 6; Hubert Rogalinski, two 9s, four 8s, and three 6s; Anna Dimova, two 9s, two 8s, three 7s, one 6 and a merit in Performing Arts; Elise Marston, two 9s, one 8, two 7s, one 6, one 5 and a Distinction star in Sport Science.

Executive Principal, Sue Jones of Lodge Park Academy said: "Students have achieved some great results today, and we are very proud of the hard work and commitment they have demonstrated. We are grateful to the staff who ran additional revision sessions after school, in holidays and on Saturdays to support the students. We wish the students well on the next phase of their journey."

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive Officer at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “These are really excellent results. Well done to all our year 11 students.

“Congratulations too to our staff. You have all supported our students so well, together with the whole school community, including parents and carers.

“I am so proud of the hard work that everyone has put in. I want to wish all our students every success for the future.”