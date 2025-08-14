Lodge Park Academy celebrates excellent Year 13 results

Students and staff are celebrating at Lodge Park Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as sixth-formers receive their A level and vocational results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year 13s sat their examinations earlier this year, in May and June, with students finding out today where their results will take them next.

Students across the country will have faced some disruption to their education over the past five years and Lodge Park Academy is proud of all the hard work and dedication students and staff have shown. Additional support has included catch up classes and access to additional online platforms to reinforce prior learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This extra input by staff and students is reflected today as many sixth formers receive their confirmed offers for university, apprenticeship or offers of work.

Salomeja from Lodge Park Academy

Highlights include the following:

There was a triple celebration for Saule, Ruta and Ausrine.

Saule Klimaviciute achieved A* in biology and maths and an A in and is going off to Warwick University to study Biochemistry.

Ruta Klimaviciute achieved A* in Art, B in maths and a Distinction*Distinction* in IT and is going off to University of Sheffield to study Computer Science.

Ausrine Klimaviciute achieved A in maths and biology and a B in chemistry is looking at medicine courses through clearing or will be taking a gap year.

Mackenzie Robinson achieved an A* in art, B in maths and a Distinction*Distinction* in IT and is going off to University of Sheffield to study Architecture.

Jack from Lodge Park Academy

Salomeja Daukantaite achieved an A in biology and B in chemistry and maths and is taking a gap year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack McGhie achieved a Distinction Merit in IT, Distinction in Health Social Care and merit in business studies. Jack is going to at Nottingham Trent University to study Social Work.

Lodge Park Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 36 primary and secondary schools with a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through world-class education. The trust is committed to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding extra-curricular opportunities to students.

Jonathon Kirby Principal at Lodge Park Academy said:“Congratulations to our year 13 students on securing some of the best Post-16 outcomes in Lodge Park's history. These results are testament to your hard-work and resilience, as well as the quality in the classroom and the support you've received. They're indicative of a school on the up, and we're so grateful to your contribution to the Lodge Park story. You will always be remembered as history-makers in our school."

Sue Jones, Executive Principal, said: “We are thrilled for our students that these results reflect their hard work and mean that they can pursue the path of their choice. We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made as an organisation seeing a 48% improvement in our academic results which saw the average A level grade achieved being a C and our vocational average grade remaining at a Distinction. We saw a 24% improvement in our A level A* to A grades which is a fantastic improvement for our school and reflects the journey we are on’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Burns, CEO at DRET, said:“Very many congratulations to all our students as they get their results today. These excellent grades reflect the hard work and dedication that both our wonderful students and their teachers have put in.

“All of us at DRET wish our year 13s great success in whatever they choose to do next, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship, work or travel.”