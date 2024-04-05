Local student Jasper designs ‘out of this world’ bedroom for new Davidsons showhome
Year 3 pupil Jasper Hutchings entered a ‘design a bedroom’ competition held by housebuilder Davidsons Homes, for the newly-opened showhome at its Priors Hall Park development.
The competition was open to all students at the school, and after much deliberation Jasper’s space-themed entry was chosen as the winner from many other fantastic entries. As part of his prize, Jasper’s design was created in real life in the showhome.
The interior designers worked with Davidsons Homes to incorporate Jasper’s galaxy-themed ceiling, Doctor Who and Star Wars elements and a slide reaching from the bed – every child’s dream!
Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons South, said: “We have genuinely never seen so many high-quality entries from children, as the ones that the students at Priors Hall Park School sent us. We want to say a huge thank you to all of them for their hard work.
“From models made of the bedrooms, through to whole stories accompanying entries, from all sorts of themes, like princesses, animals, football, adventure zones and many more, we were so impressed by all the students’ efforts.
“It was a tough job, but in the end Jasper’s fantastic space-themed bedroom won. It was just so inventive, with so many carefully-thought-out elements, and seeing it designed in real life is a joy.
“Thank you to Priors Hall Park School, Jasper, and all the winning children for their wonderful designs.”
As part of his prize, Jasper won a £500 Merlin voucher for him and his family to enjoy. Not only that, but Jasper was the first to visit the showhome and see the bedroom, before it was open to other visitors.
Jasper’s mum, Annabelle Hutchings, said: “I just wanted to say an enormous thank you to everyone involved in the competition and making yesterday so special. It was a fantastic surprise and he couldn’t believe his drawing had been brought to life. The designers had done an incredible job and the galaxy painting on the ceiling was truly out of this world!
“The staff at the show home really pulled out all the stops to make him and his sisters feel special. It was such a fantastic morning, we really cannot thank you all enough. We had no idea about the prize either so that truly was the cherry on top of an already amazing experience.”
Visitors are now able to explore the showhome at Priors Hall Park and see Jasper’s wonderful bedroom design for themselves, after its launch last weekend. To make an appointment or to find out more, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.