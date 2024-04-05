Local student Jasper designs ‘out of this world’ bedroom for new Davidsons showhome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 3 pupil Jasper Hutchings entered a ‘design a bedroom’ competition held by housebuilder Davidsons Homes, for the newly-opened showhome at its Priors Hall Park development.

The competition was open to all students at the school, and after much deliberation Jasper’s space-themed entry was chosen as the winner from many other fantastic entries. As part of his prize, Jasper’s design was created in real life in the showhome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interior designers worked with Davidsons Homes to incorporate Jasper’s galaxy-themed ceiling, Doctor Who and Star Wars elements and a slide reaching from the bed – every child’s dream!

Jasper with his winning artwork in the bedroom designed by him

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons South, said: “We have genuinely never seen so many high-quality entries from children, as the ones that the students at Priors Hall Park School sent us. We want to say a huge thank you to all of them for their hard work.

“From models made of the bedrooms, through to whole stories accompanying entries, from all sorts of themes, like princesses, animals, football, adventure zones and many more, we were so impressed by all the students’ efforts.

“It was a tough job, but in the end Jasper’s fantastic space-themed bedroom won. It was just so inventive, with so many carefully-thought-out elements, and seeing it designed in real life is a joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Priors Hall Park School, Jasper, and all the winning children for their wonderful designs.”

Jasper seeing his bedroom for the first time

As part of his prize, Jasper won a £500 Merlin voucher for him and his family to enjoy. Not only that, but Jasper was the first to visit the showhome and see the bedroom, before it was open to other visitors.

Jasper’s mum, Annabelle Hutchings, said: “I just wanted to say an enormous thank you to everyone involved in the competition and making yesterday so special. It was a fantastic surprise and he couldn’t believe his drawing had been brought to life. The designers had done an incredible job and the galaxy painting on the ceiling was truly out of this world!

“The staff at the show home really pulled out all the stops to make him and his sisters feel special. It was such a fantastic morning, we really cannot thank you all enough. We had no idea about the prize either so that truly was the cherry on top of an already amazing experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad