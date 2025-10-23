Local MP Gen Kitchen visits Creating Tomorrow College in Wellingborough

Creating Tomorrow College was delighted to welcome local MP Gen Kitchen to its Wellingborough campus at Chester House Estate on Friday, October 17.

The visit offered a wonderful opportunity to showcase the college’s innovative approach to supporting young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) into meaningful employment – and to celebrate the power of partnership between the college, local employers, and the wider community.

A warm welcome from learners

Learners greeted Gen on arrival before joining her for a guided tour of Chester House Estate, proudly demonstrating the wide range of work experience opportunities available on site. From hospitality to grounds maintenance, learners shared how their placements help them grow in confidence, develop independence, and gain real-world skills.

Gen Kitchen MP at Creating Tomorrow College's Wellingborough campus

Gen was keen to get involved – even stepping behind the bar to help learners pour a pint at the Hay Barn Café and Bar – before meeting the Chester House team to discuss their experience of supporting Creating Tomorrow College learners and the value they bring to the workplace.

Celebrating success stories

During the visit, Gen met Max, a former student who has successfully moved into paid employment with local employer GXO, and Zac, who now works as part of the Chester House team. Both stories perfectly highlight the lasting impact of Creating Tomorrow College’s five-day-a-week, employment focused programmes.

Learner’s voices leading the conversation

Learners also had the opportunity to ask Gen questions about the issues that matter most to them. Gen listened attentively, sharing how she continues to champion opportunities for young people with SEND to enter and thrive in the workforce.

The visit was an inspiring and enjoyable day for everyone involved – giving learners the chance to share their achievements, connect with their local MP, and take pride in showcasing their college.

About creating tomorrow college

Creating Tomorrow College delivers high-quality, employment focused study programmes across Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Warwickshire, helping young people with SEND build the skills, confidence, and experience they need for a brighter future.

During the visit, Gen met a former student who has successfully moved into paid employment at Chester House.

The college was rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in July 2025 and is part of Creating Tomorrow Trust.

Applications for September 2026 are now open for learners aged 18-25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Open days

An Open Day will be held on Wednesday, November 26 at Wellingborough campus. Prospective learners and families are warmly invited to visit, meet staff, and experience what learning at CTC is all about.

Register your place at www.creatingtomorrowcollege.co.uk