Local education leaders join parliamentary roundtable on SEN inclusion

Two prominent education leaders from Lodge Park Academy in Corby, part of David Ross Education Trust, were recently invited to the UK Parliament to take part in a pivotal roundtable discussion on Special Educational Needs (SEN), hosted by local MP Lee Barron.

On 14 July, Mrs. Sue Jones, Executive Principal, and Dr. Ute Steenkamp, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, represented Lodge Park Academy at the event, which was carefully coordinated by Barron’s team, including Kay Sammon. The roundtable featured renowned SEN expert Natalie Packer, author of The Perfect SENCO and The Teacher’s Guide to SEN, and co-author of Beyond Boundaries: Leading Great SEND Provision across a Trust.

The discussion centred on three key questions:

1. How can education settings be supported to secure the foundations needed to be fully inclusive?

L-R: Mrs Sue Jones, MP Lee Barron, Dr. Ute Steenkamp.

2. What needs to be in place to support the development of effective SEN resource bases or enhanced provision?

3. How can schools collaborate more effectively with specialists to support students with complex needs?

Dr. Steenkamp described the event as “a powerful moment of shared purpose,” adding, “It was inspiring to sit alongside professionals who are deeply committed to transforming the educational experience for every child, regardless of their needs.”

Mrs. Jones echoed this sentiment, saying “The conversation was both practical and visionary. We explored how leadership, culture, and high-quality teaching can create truly inclusive environments. It’s clear that collaboration is key.”

Natalie Packer praised the engagement of the attendees, noting “It’s encouraging to see such strong representation from school leaders who are passionate about SEND. These conversations are essential if we are to move from policy to meaningful practice.”

MP Lee Barron reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive education, stating “Every child deserves the opportunity to thrive. I’m proud to support initiatives that bring educators and policymakers together to make that a reality.”

Lodge Park Academy has extended its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Barron for his continued advocacy: “We are grateful for his leadership and for shining a light on the needs of students with SEN,” the Academy said in a statement. “His efforts are helping to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for all learners.”