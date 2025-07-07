Local Co-op supports food bank at Kettering Buccleuch Academy
The Store Manager, Nigel Smith, said he was happy to help out and support the local community. He said: “We asked customers to buy the ready-made bags of food which we could then donate to the food bank.
"Our customers were amazing and we sold all 40 bags over the weekend.”
Kelly Brace, Systems Support Officer at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are so grateful for the generous donation from Central Co-op Food and I’d like to thank Nigel and his team for their fantastic support.
"All of us at KBA are really proud of The Orchard, our preloved uniform store and food bank, and we really appreciate any donations which enable us to continue to serve the needs of our community.