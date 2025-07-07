Local Co-op supports food bank at Kettering Buccleuch Academy

The Co-op provides a generous donation to The Orchard. Photo: KBA

Kettering Buccleuch Academy was delighted to receive a generous donation from Central Co-op Food in Grange Place for its food bank. The store donated 40 bags of food to the academy’s food bank and preloved uniform store, The Orchard, after customers brought the bags along with their shopping.

The Store Manager, Nigel Smith, said he was happy to help out and support the local community. He said: “We asked customers to buy the ready-made bags of food which we could then donate to the food bank.

"Our customers were amazing and we sold all 40 bags over the weekend.”

Kelly Brace, Systems Support Officer at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are so grateful for the generous donation from Central Co-op Food and I’d like to thank Nigel and his team for their fantastic support.

"All of us at KBA are really proud of The Orchard, our preloved uniform store and food bank, and we really appreciate any donations which enable us to continue to serve the needs of our community.

"The Orchard is open to all our families at KBA who may benefit from it and opening times can be found on the KBA Parents Facebook page.”