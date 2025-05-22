Local child care setting meets the King
The setting were thrilled to receive an invitation and honoured to know that his majesty King Charles would be in attendance on the day.
The invitation was awarded to celebrate and recognise those working in Education and skills.
The setting felt honoured to be representing so many amazing settings locally and to celebrate the efforts in the Early Years sector.
During the visit, they met many other educators and celebrated their achievements as well.
They were also lucky enough to be greeted by the King himself which was a moment in their careers that they will never forget. They had the opportunity to explore The Palace gardens and enjoy a Royal afternoon tea.
On their return, they shared their experience with the children within their setting, celebrating such an achievement.