Local academy chain leaders contribute to national report on AI in schools

The Shape of the Future team. Image: Dr Fiona Aubrey-Smith

A local educational trust that runs a number of Northamptonshire schools has contributed to a major report into the future of artificial intelligence in schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders at the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) were involved in the drafting of a report called Shape of the Future: How Education System Leaders can Respond to the Provocations of AI.

The report is designed for school leaders and includes a framework to help support Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) integrate AI into education as well as a number of recommendations and insights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It covers everything from strategy to ethics so that leaders can make use of AI’s potential while managing the challenges it raises for schools.

The report is the culmination of a project which brought together leaders from a group of Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) and families of schools who collectively represent the leadership of 413 schools, approximately 32,000 staff, and a quarter of a million young people across England.

The project was supported by Educate Ventures Research (EVR) and it was launched by Lord Jim Knight, Baron Knight of Weymouth at the House of Lords.

DRET, founded by Nevill Holt businessman and Uppingham School alumni David Ross, runs several schools in Northamptonshire and the surrounding area including Lodge Park in Corby and Bringhurst Primary near Great Easton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DRET’s IT & Innovation Lead, Anna Woroniecka, was able to join regular working groups, discussion forums and learning sessions with MAT leaders across the country to dissect where AI can take education while considering guidelines and founding principles around good uses of AI.

Ellis Jacklin, IT & Data Director at DRET, said: “We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to play a part in this important project.

“This report gives our trust a clear compass for integrating AI, all backed by a strong coalition of MAT leaders. We look forward to helping to review developments in this area in future so that we can ensure that AI empowers leaders in education and helps them to support new and experienced teachers while always keeping the benefits to students’ learning in mind.”

Professor Rose Luckin, Director of Educate Ventures Research, who led the project, said: "This report represents a crucial step in understanding how AI is reshaping education in the UK. It's clear that while AI offers immense potential, we must approach its integration thoughtfully and responsibly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Jim Knight, former Schools Minister and contributor to the report, added: "The findings underscore the need for a coordinated national approach to AI in education. We must ensure that all students, regardless of background, have the opportunity to develop the digital skills necessary for success in an AI-driven world."