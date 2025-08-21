Latimer Arts College students shine on GCSE Results Day

Message from Principal Kathryn Murphy:

Students at The Latimer Arts College have shown what is possible with the right attitude to learning and the support of dedicated staff. Excellent teaching and support has enabled students at Latimer to unlock their true potential and achieve the very best they can. We know how hard students worked to achieve their individual progress and their successes should be celebrated. Once again results in English and History have been strong, with French, Geography and Food also performing exceptionally well this year. As a Performing Arts College we are delighted that several students achieved grade 9s in Drama, Dance and Music.

We are very proud of what they have achieved and wish them all well in the future, knowing that these excellent results have opened doors for them so they can go on to achieve their dreams. Record numbers of students have applied for the SixthForm@Latimer again this year, where we know students also thrive.

Student Achievements:

Here are just a few of the incredible results and next steps:

Ola Paczkowska achieved an incredible five grade 9s, one distinction* and four grade 8s. She will study Geography, Maths, Further Maths, French and Polish at Latimer.

Oliver Back achieved four grade 9s, three grade 8s, a grade 7 and a grade 6. He will be following his passion and studying Dance at Emil Dale.

Carys Toms achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and three grade 7s and is staying on to study Biology, Maths and Politics.

Isaac Willis achieved a grade 9, four grade 8s, three grade 7s and a grade 8. He will be staying on to study Geography, Maths and Music at Latimer next year.

Success looks different for everyone and we are particularly delighted with the students whose results show exceptional progress.

Charles MacGregor achieved a grade 9, three grade 8s, three grade 6s and a merit, which was an incredible three 3 grades progress per subject above national expectations. He will be Maths, Physics and Sociology at Latimer.

We are delighted that several students are staying with us to study Level 3 Performing Arts BTEC.

Gemma Cox achieved a grade 7 in drama and will be studying English Literature, Performing Arts and Sociology.

Kitty Murphy-Ryan achieved a grade 9 in dance and will be studying English Literature, Performing Arts and Politics.

