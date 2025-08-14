Kingswood Secondary Academy celebrates A-Level success

Bethany Mead from Kingswood Secondary Academy

The entire school community at Kingswood Secondary Academy, located on Gainsborough Road in Corby and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is celebrating as pupils receive their A Level grades today.

With another year of excellent results, many pupils will now progress onto their chosen next steps.

There have also been some impressive individual performances, which include:

TarikMohammed-El-Sayed, who celebrates three grade As in biology, history and psychology and has secured his place to study law at the University of Nottingham.

Deividas Gedvilas, who achieved an A in psychology and two Bs in history and biology and has secured an offer to study law.

Bethany Mead, who earned an A in geography and two Bs in biology and psychology. Bethany has secured her place at the University of Manchester to study ecology and environmental science.

Nazar Takacs, who successfully achieved an A* in Russian, a Distinction* in business and two Distinctions in information technology and media. Nazar will now attend the University of Leicester to study human resources.

Ethan McInulty, received an A* in psychology, a Distinction* in media and a B in history. Ethan has secured his place at the University of Manchester to study philosophy.

Alexandra Schrik, who is celebrating three Distinction*s in art and design, media and information technology. Alexandra is taking a gap year before pursuing her next career steps in digital animation.

Matt Gamble, Principal at Kingswood Secondary Academy, said:

“We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements of our Year 13 students in this summer’s exam results. Their success reflects not only their hard work and determination but also the outstanding support and dedication of our staff. We are incredibly proud of all our students and wish them future success and happiness in their next destinations. Congratulations to all involved!”