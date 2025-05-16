Kingswood Primary Academy recognised by Ofsted for high aspirations and a considerate culture in recent inspection

Kingswood Primary Academy, part of Greenwood Academies Trust, is celebrating the findings of its recent Ofsted inspection, which praised the school’s culture, curriculum, and unwavering commitment to ensuring that every pupil feels valued and supported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors noted that “pupils are happy, safe and feel welcome. They know that staff care about them and have their best interests at heart.” Ofsted also commended the school’s “positive, considerate culture,” highlighting that “it is somewhere pupils want to be.” With high attendance and a strong focus on respect and responsibility, pupils are motivated to excel both academically and personally.

The report praised Kingswood Primary Academy’s inclusive ethos and high expectations for all pupils, particularly those with additional needs. It noted that “the school has great aspirations for all of its pupils,” highlighting the school’s proactive support for disadvantaged pupils, those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), and pupils who speak English as an additional language. “The school ensures that these pupils get the support they need to succeed,” the report stated, reflecting the academy’s belief that every child can thrive when given the right opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingswood Primary Academy’s curriculum, carefully designed to meet the diverse needs of its pupils, was another key area of praise. Inspectors noted that “the development of pupils’ communication and language is a priority throughout the school,” with staff consistently working to “explore new words, build pupils’ vocabularies and teach them how to use technical terms.” The report also commended the school’s focus on modelling high-quality learning, stating that “teachers take every opportunity to model new learning so that pupils know exactly what to do and how to do it.” The academy’s high standards and well-structured teaching help pupils to succeed through “high-quality examples.”

Pupils at Kingswood Primary Academy holding words from their recent Ofsted inspection report

The report further praised the school’s early reading and phonics provision, highlighting that “staff teach phonics effectively” and that pupils “relish spending time in the school library and love the range of exciting stories that their teachers read to them.” Early years children were also noted for making a strong start, with the environment described as “rich in language” and staff praised for their skill in developing children’s speaking and listening abilities.

Kingswood Primary Academy’s extensive extra-curricular offerings were recognised, with Ofsted noting that “the school provides a wide range of clubs and experiences to enrich pupils’ lives and broaden their horizons.” Pupils particularly enjoy trips that bring their learning to life, with “camping in Mablethorpe” cited as a firm favourite. This popular residential is part of an initiative by Greenwood Academies Trust, aimed at making high-quality enrichment opportunities more affordable and accessible to all pupils across the Trust.

Kerry Langley, Principal of Kingswood Primary Academy, said: “This report is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our staff, our pupils and their families. I’m so proud that Ofsted recognised our efforts to meet every child’s needs. Kingswood is a place where pupils feel safe, inspired and ready to learn – and we will continue to build on this strong foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “We are thrilled with the outcome of this inspection. Kingswood Primary Academy is a fantastic example of what inclusive, high-quality education looks like. Kerry and her team work tirelessly to create a learning environment that supports every child to thrive, and we’re proud to continue supporting the school on its journey of success.”

Kingswood Primary Academy remains firmly committed to nurturing its pupils academically, socially, and emotionally. This report marks an exciting milestone in the school’s ongoing journey of improvement and excellence, as it continues to build a future where every pupil can succeed.