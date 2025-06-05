Kimbolton School pupils win Rotary U17 Young Environmentalist competition

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is proud to announce that its U17 team has won the prestigious Rotary District 1070 Young Environmentalist competition. The event, held at Kimbolton Castle, brought together young environmental leaders from six counties, with the school’s team impressing judges with their project on reducing food waste and lowering the school’s carbon footprint.

The victory, which was celebrated ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June, highlights the outstanding commitment to sustainability demonstrated by Kimbolton pupils and their teachers. Led by Lucy King, Head of Food and Nutrition, and supported by Simon Wilson, Head of Geography, the project tackled some of the most pressing environmental challenges facing society, with a particular focus on food waste reduction and carbon emissions.

Elliot R., a Sixth Form pupil at Kimbolton, represented the team at the event, delivering a clear and engaging presentation about the project. Supported by a well-crafted display and video, Elliot outlined how the team had successfully tackled food waste at Kimbolton and the wider impact their efforts could have on reducing environmental harm.

The project featured a range of initiatives, including pupils growing their own food on school grounds, which was later used in school. Other activities included conducting food waste audits, introducing a wormery to recycle organic waste, and holding assemblies to raise awareness about food waste reduction. Additional initiatives further supported the project's goal of promoting sustainability within the school community. The project’s creativity, practicality and impact on sustainability impressed the judges, leading to the team receiving certificates of achievement for their exceptional work.

Members of the Kimbolton U17 team pictured in front of Kimbolton Castle.

Pupils Henry D., Bronte C., Georgie C., Zac C., Emma S., Joe M., Aidan M., Martha R., and Kalina Y., all contributed to creating the video and display board that accompanied the project. Their collective effort, creativity and dedication were integral to the team’s success, demonstrating both collaboration and innovation.

Mrs King said: "I’m incredibly proud of the team’s achievement. Their project not only highlights the importance of reducing food waste, but also demonstrates the power of practical action. It’s wonderful to see our pupils engage so deeply with sustainability and make a real impact."

Mr Wilson added: "The Rotary Young Environmentalist competition is an excellent opportunity for our pupils to showcase their creativity and environmental awareness. I’m thrilled with how the team embraced the challenge and this victory reflects their dedication to making a difference in the world. Congratulations to the entire team for their hard work and success."

The Rotary District 1070 Young Environmentalist competition is an annual event that encourages young people to research and undertake sustainability projects on the themes of waste minimisation and carbon reduction. This year’s competition featured a wide range of innovative projects, from reducing plastic waste to tackling food waste, with entrants encouraged to think creatively and develop practical solutions.