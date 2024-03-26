Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Abington Park achieves ofsted ‘Good’ in latest inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery & Preschool in Abington Park, part of Grandir UK, is located in a beautifully renovated townhouse directly opposite Abington Park woodland on Wellingborough Road in Northampton, Northamptonshire. The delightful children’s day nursery and preschool provides babies as young as six weeks to children up to five years old with a safe and homely environment where they can learn, play and grow with confidence.

The report emphasises how ‘smooth’ the children’s transition is to nursery life. From a families’ first enquiry, staff ensure that they gather the important information about the child joining the nursery. The ‘gradual settling-in sessions help staff learn about what children know and can do, to build on from the beginning.’ The nursery team assess children's development through progress checks, from which they can identify next learning steps. There is an importance on children's interests which staff incorporate to help engage them in activities that support the children’s learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nursery curriculum is reported as ‘broad and balanced’ and covers all areas of learning as children transition through the nursery. Young children are supported to develop close attachments with key staff, to help them separate confidently from their parents and main carers. The inspector commented in the report that as children’s ‘confidence grows, they develop their social, communication and physical skills’. The nursery manager recognises the importance of children developing independence prior to moving on to school, and therefore encourages children to practise ‘dressing in their clothes for physical education sessions and serving their own food at mealtimes’.

The inspector noted that ‘children make good progress in developing their communication skills’. The nursery team introduce new words to help widen children's vocabulary as they play. Young children catch bubbles in the air to which staff say 'catch, pop, bubble'. The nursery also provides children with a wide selection of books, and children enjoy listening to the nursery team read them stories.

Taylor Considine, the Nursery Manager at Kiddi Caru, Abington Park, comments ‘We are so happy to have received a ‘Good’ rating from our Ofsted inspection. We do our best to go above and beyond every day to ensure the best possible education for our nursery and preschool children. I would like to thank all my nursery team who work so hard and without whom we would not be Ofsted ‘Good’.’

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery & Preschool in Abington Park are holding their next National Open Day Saturday 20th April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open day events provided the opportunity for families to see the nursery’s fully-equipped playrooms and outdoor spaces, meet the nursey team who will be able to answer questions about their setting and provide further information, and see the inclusive environment that encourages curiosity, laughter and learning.