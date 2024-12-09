Kettering's SixthForm@Latimer opens its doors at the The Latimer Arts College

Today we have opened our new SixthForm@Latimer centre.

Principal Mrs Kathryn Murphy cut the ribbon to open the refurbished former community centre, saying “This building represents our belief that the sixth form should be at the heart of our school. Our sixth form students are positive role models for the younger students and an integral part of our community. This building will give them a dedicated space for both study and socialising. “

Miss Gallon, Assistant Principal for Sixth Form added “Collaborate, innovate, and make memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to see what you will achieve.”

Ex-student Alfie Castley a singer, songwriter who recently performed with Take That on their European tour said, “I sincerely believe that nothing I have achieved so far would've been possible without my time at Latimer… the school embraced the creative arts and gave us freedom to pursue these endeavours … The staff were always incredibly supportive and I was truly sad to leave when the time came.”

