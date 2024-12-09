Kettering's SixthForm@Latimer opens its doors at the The Latimer Arts College

By Kathryn Murphy
Contributor
Published 9th Dec 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 12:32 BST
Today we have opened our new SixthForm@Latimer centre.

Principal Mrs Kathryn Murphy cut the ribbon to open the refurbished former community centre, saying “This building represents our belief that the sixth form should be at the heart of our school. Our sixth form students are positive role models for the younger students and an integral part of our community. This building will give them a dedicated space for both study and socialising. “

Most Popular

Miss Gallon, Assistant Principal for Sixth Form added “Collaborate, innovate, and make memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to see what you will achieve.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ex-student Alfie Castley a singer, songwriter who recently performed with Take That on their European tour said, “I sincerely believe that nothing I have achieved so far would've been possible without my time at Latimer… the school embraced the creative arts and gave us freedom to pursue these endeavours … The staff were always incredibly supportive and I was truly sad to leave when the time came.”

comfy area for break and lunchtimes - furniture supplied by Polycopyplaceholder image
comfy area for break and lunchtimes - furniture supplied by Polycopy
Related topics:KetteringKathryn MurphyTake That
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice