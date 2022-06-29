Kettering students honoured at academy chain's national awards

Staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating after three students scooped academic awards at their academy chain's national awards.

United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2022 saw Sarah Sandell, Rosie Attew and Madeleine Hunt recognised for their achievements in business, history and science, respectively.

Each year the awards honour individuals, teams and departments from across the group for the exceptional contributions they have made to school and community life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l-r Sarah Sandell (Business Award), Rosie Attew (History Award) and Madeleine Hunt ( Science Award)

This includes recognition for standout academic successes, sporting and musical achievements, and commitment to leadership and service.

Dino Di Salvo, principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA), said: “Congratulations to Sarah, Rosie and Madeleine on these excellent wins. Each student goes over and above what is expected of them in the classroom to become the most proficient and well-rounded learners they can be.

"They all show an inspiring level of ambition and commitment to their respective subjects, which are attributes we strive to nurture in all our students at KBA.”

The students were selected by the judging panel from a range of outstanding nominees from across the country. To commemorate their success, they were each presented with an engraved glass award.

Rosie Attew who won the History Award for Years 10-13;

In her nomination, Year 12 student and winner of the business award, Sarah, is said to have an ‘infectious curiosity’ for the subject and strives to ensure her work is always of the highest standard.

Sarah said: “I am extremely grateful to have received this award. In particular, I want to thank my business teachers who have supported and encouraged me throughout the year.”

Year 13 student Rosie took home the history award for her impressive commitment to her studies. Glowing testimony said that Rosie is a ‘proactive force in every lesson’ with leadership skills that are ‘second to none’.

Madeleine Hunt won the science award for Years 10 to 13. She received the science award for her exceptional ‘work ethic and passion’. Driven by her ambition to read medicine at the University of Oxford, she has completed two virtual medical work experience courses and also undertakes work at a veterinary hospital.

Sarah Sandell who won the Business Award;

She added: “I was very grateful to even be nominated for this award. I have always loved science and can’t wait to continue with my scientific future.”