Kettering student wins national awards prize for Social Science

Ofure wins prize for Social Science.

Student recognised for curiosity for learning out of nominees across the country. The school also celebrates a primary school pupil for winning 'Character' award.

Staff and families at Kettering Buccleuch Academy are celebrating two of their young people who have won awards at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards.

This month, Year 13 student Ofure was selected out of an impressive field of candidates to receive a national award for Social Science. Engaging in class discussions and debates, Ofure has been commended for demonstrating her curiosity for Social Sciences more widely by undertaking additional independent research. Her dedication to producing high-quality work and persevering through challenges has led her to achieve well and inspire those around her, as well as receiving an offer to read Psychology at the University of Oxford.

Held annually since 2013, the Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the achievements of students and staff at the Group’s schools across the country. The process to winning awards begins as individual schools hold awards ceremonies to highlight students’ outstanding academic or extracurricular achievements. Schools then put forward their best winners as nominees for regional and national awards.

Year 3 pupil, Felicia, was awarded a prize for 'Character'

Kettering Buccleuch Academy also celebrated another winner this week as Year 3 pupil Felicia received the ‘Character’ award for primary schools. In an awards night hosted by Hunningley Primary Academy in Barnsley, Felicia was presented with her award by the judges for embodying her school’s values of ambition, determination and respect. She was nominated for growing her confidence through her role in the class school council, as well as pushing herself outside her comfort zone to audition in her local theatre.

Ofure, Year 13 student at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “I’m so incredibly grateful to have received a reward from United Learning in Social Sciences. I feel that it truly highlights how perseverance in the face of adversity will always pay off, and I am extremely proud to be able to represent that.”

Richard Shaw, Principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of Ofure and Felicia on winning their ‘Best in Everyone’ awards. To be selected by judges out with tough competition from students across the country is an impressive feat, and one that is very well deserved. Whilst we here at the school know how fantastic they are, it is gratifying to see their hard work and curiosity for learning recognised nationally with these awards.”