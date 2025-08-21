Kettering Science Academy students celebrate excellent GCSE Results Day

Raiyan Elahi, who secured ten grade 9s and will study maths, further maths, physics and computer science next year.

Year 11 students at Kettering Science Academy, part of the Brooke Weston Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The academy community came together this morning to share in students’ achievements and to support them as they take their next steps.

Jennie Giovanelli, Principal of Kettering Science Academy, said:

“I am proud of every student collecting results today. Each of them has worked hard, shown resilience, and taken a step forward on their journey. These results are an important milestone and mark the start of exciting new opportunities. At KSA, we are committed to igniting brilliance and encouraging every young person to be the best they can be. Today we see that in the determination and ambition our students have shown. We look forward to welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form to continue building on what they have achieved.”

Lucy Webb who has secured a place at Loughborough College to study Level 3 Coaching and Development and Lukas Aleksa-Turney, who will go to study Sport and Exercise Science

Many of these students will return in September to pursue A-levels and vocational qualifications at Kettering Science Academy, while others are moving on to colleges, apprenticeships, or alternative sixth forms.

Among those achieving exceptional results are:

Raiyan Elahi, who secured ten grade 9s and will study maths, further maths, physics and computer science next year.

Nathan Raszeja, who attained five grade 9s, four grade 8s, and one grade 7.

Gabriel Chiriac, Eli Wood, Jeremy Ogunlade and Amarisiel Opoku-Mensah, who also excelled with a combination of top grades.

This year’s cohort also includes students progressing straight into sought-after courses immediately following their GCSEs, such as:

Lucy Webb who has secured a place at Loughborough College to study Level 3 Coaching and Development.

Lukas Aleksa-Turney, who will go to study Sport and Exercise Science at NSB.

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: “Today, our GCSE students can feel genuinely proud of what they’ve achieved. Over these last few years, they’ve explored new subjects, built friendships, and found out what excites them - with their confidence shining through. Everyone at Kettering Science Academy - from teachers to support staff, has helped create those ‘tickets for life’ by opening up new opportunities and encouraging each student to aim high. I’m grateful to the families who’ve been cheering them on all along. Our Trust community isn’t just focused on results; we believe in ambition for all, and I can’t wait to see where this first big set of results takes them next.”

Kettering Science Academy still has places available for September, offering both traditional A-level courses and a range of successful vocational programmes.