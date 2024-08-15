Kettering Science Academy celebrates excellent post-16 results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering Science Academy, part of Brooke Weston Trust, is celebrating another fantastic set of A-level results.

This morning, post-16 students celebrated their outstanding Key Stage 5 results, embodying the school’s motto of being ‘the best you can be’.

The school is delighted that the average grade achieved by all students is a C+, reflecting a continued upward trend in achievement. Notably, 53% of all grades were at an A*-B and 85% at A*-C.

All students have successfully secured their next steps, whether in university, an apprenticeship, or employment. Impressively, 90% of the cohort is heading to university, with over three-quarters of students gaining places at their first-choice institution.

Sofiya Shevlyakova celebrating great A-level results secured a place at University of City London

Jennie Giovanelli, Headteacher, said: “We are extremely proud of our students' achievements. At Kettering Science Academy, our vision is to ignite brilliance, and it's been a joy to see our A-Level students grow into resilient learners. I am confident they will excel in their future endeavours.

“We really appreciate our staff's collective efforts in helping our students reach their potential. This cohort has made a significant impact on KSA, and we wish the Class of 2024 the very best of luck.”

The school’s highest-performing students include:

· Arany Nanthakumaran (A*A*A* A) got into Imperial College London for Mechanical Engineering

Luke Heaviside has secured a degree apprenticeship with Jaguar Land Rover

· Eden Minney (A*AAB) University of Liverpool for Classics

· Sofia Shevlyakova (A*A*AB) University of City London for Banking and International Finance

· Kris Handley (A*AA) University of Sheffield for Mechanical Engineering

· Michael Simcoe (A*A*BB) University of Leicester for Computer Science

Jennie continued: “Amid a national recruitment crisis in teaching, we are thrilled to have inspired Oliver Newstead who will be going on to study Mathematics with secondary education (QTS) at Nottingham Trent University after achieving A grades in Maths and Chemistry, and a B in Further Maths. We’re confident he’ll make an outstanding teacher and hope to welcome him back to Brooke Weston Trust as a future member of staff.

“We are also delighted that Luke Heaviside has secured an apprenticeship degree with Jaguar Land Rover, and we’re eager to see the results of another student’s gap year dedicated to pursuing her dream of becoming an author.”

Andy Burns, Director of Education at Brooke Weston Trust, said: "We celebrate our students, families, and the positive learning culture at Brooke Weston Trust. Parental support is crucial in achieving the best outcomes for our young people. We also thank the staff at Kettering Science Academy for fostering our core value of Ambition For All."

Kettering Science Academy still has places available for September, offering both traditional A-level courses and a range of successful vocational programmes. For further information, visit: www.ketteringscienceacademy.org/