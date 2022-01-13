Kettering school's delight after Ofsted praise progress

Staff at a Kettering primary school say they are delighted after education inspectors praised them for making real progress.

St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Eastleigh Road had previously been told it had a lot of work to do when it was graded as requires improvement in 2018.

But after a visit last month Ofsted inspectors have given them a rating of good in all five areas they judged.

Pupils celebrate with headteacher Pauline Cuddihy.

Headteacher Pauline Cuddihy said: "I am extremely proud of all the children and staff at our school.

"We are a caring and nurturing school and relationships between children and staff are hugely positive.

"I am grateful for the support we receive from our governors and Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academy Trust. I am equally grateful to our parents and families for their continued support."

A report published by lead inspector Damien Turrell found the school, which has 191 pupils on its roll, is a 'happy' one and that staff have high expectations of pupils.

It found that pupils behave well, that reading is a priority and that relationships between children and adults are very positive in the early years

The report added: "Pupils enjoy learning and playing with their friends. They told inspectors, ‘we’re like a family’. Staff know pupils well.

"There is a spirit of belonging and trust in the school. Pupils say that they feel safe. They know that staff are quick to sort out any worries for them."

Inspectors found leaders have set out an 'ambitious' curriculum, which has been organised to ensure that pupils secure their understanding by building their learning gradually.

They said that the school had a strong culture of care, that staff are very positive about school leaders and that safeguarding arrangements are effective.

The report added: "Pupils can talk about rights and responsibilities. They understand liberty and the need to show respect for people who are different."