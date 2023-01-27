A Kettering headteacher says staff are delighted after her school was praised by the education watchdog.

Hall Meadow Primary School in Packer Road was rated as good in all areas by Ofsted after a two-day inspection in December.

It was their first inspection since 2008 – when they were rated as outstanding – and first since they became part of the InMAT academy trust.

Pupils and staff at Hall Meadow Primary School celebrate

Headteacher Cassie Bodman-Knight said: “We are delighted with our recent Ofsted report. We believe the inspectors fully understood Hall Meadow and recognised our strengths including our drive for continuous improvement.

"They saw that Hall Meadow is a happy and inclusive school, where our pupils learn to do what is right, what is kind and what is safe.

“Hall Meadow Primary School was last inspected in 2008. There have been significant changes at the school and to the Ofsted framework during this time. Staff, governors and the InMAT team are thrilled with the report and all agree that it is a true reflection of the efforts of the whole community.”

Across the country hundreds of schools which were outstanding were visited in the last academic year after a 2012 clause which made them exempt from regular reinspection was lifted. Only 17 per cent kept their rating.

In a report published on Wednesday (January 25), lead inspector Aoife Galletly said Hall Meadow’s leaders are highly ambitious and that pupils receive caring support for their emotional and social development.

She said: "Pupils learn to do what is right, what is kind and what is safe at this inclusive, happy school. It is a place where pupils enjoy warm relationships with the adults and each other.

"Pupils said that they feel welcome and safe. They said that bullying does not really happen and adults help them to make friends again if they fall out.”

Ms Galletly said pupils behave well and have a positive attitude to learning, adding that staff are proud and happy to work there.