Kettering school brings spring joy to care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were delighted in welcoming local school children from St Peter’s School, Kettering, to their home for a magical afternoon of spring songs.

It was an afternoon that allowed the residents to immerse themselves in the joy of spring and all that it has to offer.

Residents were very excited to have beautiful young voices echoing throughout the home spreading spring joy to all. The residents enjoyed an afternoon of singing along with songs that they knew and reminisce about when they were young and at school. It was a beautiful afternoon that was perfect to start celebrating the changing of the season. The pupils also delighted the residents with their new instrument, the ‘pBuzz’, for many of the residents it was the first time that they had seen the instrument and heard it being played.

Resident Hilda said, "It was lovely, to see all the children and to hear them sing so wonderfully, they all looked so smart and listening to them was lovely, I can say for all that it was certainly enjoyed."

Teacher with the pupils from St Peter's School with the pBuzz instrument that delighted the residents of Elm Bank Care Home

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is always lovely to invite the local school children in at this time of year, and to hear them sing their songs to us all is simply beautiful. It means so much to the residents and all the staff, it allows for the young and the old to mix and the wonderful experiences are shared. I believe as do we all here at the home it is crucial to create links with our local schools and within the community to continue for our residents to remain a part of the community, it enriches the lives of all in many ways.”

