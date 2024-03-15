Kettering primary school's 'culture of love' wins praise from inspectors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kettering primary academy was praised for its ‘culture of love’ after a visit by church school inspectors.

St Mary's Church of England VA Primary School was commended in a report, which found excellent leadership and exceptional care and compassion.

The Fuller Street school was found to have multiple strengths after a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) visit.

St Mary's Church of England VA Primary School has been praised - credit Ben Davis Photography

Headteacher Diane Wright said: “We are delighted that the inspector recognised the exceptional outcomes for all our school family.

"The report identifies that we live our vision, thereby creating a culture in which everyone can thrive and achieve.”

The report said the school is a ‘vibrant, attractive learning environment where love is lived out in every aspect of life’, adding that it is welcoming and highly inclusive.

It also said that the ‘culture of love leads to a strong sense of responsibility towards others’.

Chair of governors Mark Broughton said: “The vision, “do everything in love”, is lived, breathed and deeply embedded to maximise outcomes for each and every child at our school.

"We are so proud of this incredible achievement.”

The SIAMS report by inspector Megan Davis concluded: “The inspection findings indicate that St Mary's Church of England VA Primary School is living up to its foundation as a church school.”

Following the inspection and through consideration of the school’s results and Ofsted outcome, the school has been awarded a ‘Peterborough Diocese Church School Excellence Award’.

Director of education for Peterborough Diocese, Peter Cantley, said: “There are so many wonderful tributes in the report, not least that ‘the school is a vibrant, attractive, learning environment where love is lived out in every aspect of life’, that ‘there is an exceptional culture of care and compassion’.