Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation publishes its first Impact Report

Nearly 450 years after the establishment of Kettering’s original Grammar School by royal charter from Queen Elizabeth I, the Foundation continues that legacy — supporting education and opportunity, and helping young people in and around Kettering to thrive.

Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation, one of the region’s oldest educational charities, has published its first Impact Report, showcasing the difference its funding and programmes have made in and around Kettering over the past year.

The Foundation’s origins trace back to Queen Elizabeth I’s royal charter of 1577, which established Kettering’s Grammar School. Although the Grammar School no longer exists, the Foundation continues its legacy. Formally constituted in 1911, the Foundation supports young people, schools, and community groups through grants, equipment funding, and enrichment opportunities.

Each year, more than 1,000 pupils from Kettering schools attend its Govilon Activity Centre in South Wales, where they take part in outdoor learning and personal development activities such as caving, canoeing, hiking, and climbing.

“This milestone is an opportunity for us to illustrate how we work and the range of our activities,” said David Watson, Chair of the Foundation’s Trust Board. “We exist to support individuals and communities through education in what used to be the Borough of Kettering. It’s a privilege to work with so many talented young people and to help them reach their full potential.”

Maggie Mitchell, Chair of the Govilon Management Committee, added: “Govilon is a place where confidence grows. We’re committed to ensuring every child can take part — no one should miss out because of financial barriers.”

The Foundation provides wide-ranging support across areas such as special educational needs, school trips for families under financial pressure, and specialist coaching and equipment for young people developing their skills and confidence.

As the 450th anniversary of the Grammar School’s founding approaches in 2027, the Foundation aims to raise awareness of its ongoing work and strengthen its support network within the local community.

“If you know of a young person with potential, or a community group offering opportunities to widen access to education or enrichment, please contact us,” added Watson. “Your recommendation could help turn a good opportunity into a life-changing one.”

The full Impact Report can be viewed at www.kogsf.co.uk