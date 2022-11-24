Staff at a Kettering nursery say they are over the moon after Ofsted gave them the highest possible rating.

Inspectors from the education watchdog graded Busy Bees at Kettering Venture Park as outstanding in all areas – the second time the Lamport Close nursery was given the top mark.

A report found that children receive high quality care and education through ‘exceptionally well-planned’ play experiences and develop excellent social skills.

Manisha Patel, centre director at Busy Bees Kettering Venture Park, said: “We are over the moon to receive an ‘outstanding’ from Ofsted.

"Our team strives to deliver exceptional nursery care to all our children and our latest Ofsted result is a testament to the passion and commitment of our staff.

"We’re looking forward to building on our parent partnerships to ensure children flourish during their time at Busy Bees.”

In her report, inspector Charmaine Cayton said staff help children to become independent thinkers and make them feel safe and secure.

The report added that staff had carefully designed an inspiring curriculum and had an ‘incredibly effective’ partnership with parents.

The nursery was also recognised for its inclusivity and effective safeguarding, as well as the incredible progress for children with special educational needs or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language.

Ms Cayton said: “Children's key persons expertly follow children's interests to keep them highly engaged in all that they do.

"This means that children are exceptionally well prepared for their next stages in learning, including their eventual move to school.

