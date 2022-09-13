Kettering nursery sold to national firm

Angels Day Nursery

A Kettering nursery has been sold to a national firm after its owner decided to focus on business interests away from childcare.

Angels Day Nursery in London Road, which was established in 2001, is now under the ownership of Kids Planet which runs 132 settings.

The nursery, which has a ‘good’ Ofsted rating, has been owned by Simeon Singer since 2016.

Simeon said: “During the past seven years, I have been fortunate to be the owner and guardian of this wonderful nursery and I’ve put a huge amount of personal energy, time, and money into improving the facilities to ensure that the team provides the highest standards of care and education for the children in our care.

"I made the decision to sell Angels Day Nursery to allow me the time to focus on my business interests outside of the childcare sector.

"After a very careful selection process, I decided to sell the nursery to Kids Planet given their ethos as a primarily family-run and highly regarded childcare operator...I wish them every success in the future as they look to build on the nursery’s fantastic local reputation.”

The nursery was sold for an undisclosed fee after a sales process with Christie & Co.