Kettering nursery school celebrates 90 years of educating and caring for children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northamptonshire’s oldest maintained nursery school has celebrated 90 years of caring for children.

Ronald Tree Nursery School in Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, opened in 1934 having been given to the people of the town by Ronald Tree, who was then the Member of Parliament for Market Harborough.

On Thursday (July 18) it had a party to celebrate being open for 90 years having helped thousands of children over the years, many of which have then brought their children and grandchildren to the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the celebrations they had a visiting farm, a balloon modeller, face painting, cake and more.

Nursery staff had a fancy dress theme of 'come as your favourite decade'

Headteacher Deb Thwaites said: “It was a huge privilege to be part of Ronald Tree's history.

"We were overwhelmed by all the visitors and brilliant stories of Ronald Tree through the ages.”