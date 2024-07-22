Kettering nursery school celebrates 90 years of educating and caring for children
Ronald Tree Nursery School in Laburnum Crescent, Kettering, opened in 1934 having been given to the people of the town by Ronald Tree, who was then the Member of Parliament for Market Harborough.
On Thursday (July 18) it had a party to celebrate being open for 90 years having helped thousands of children over the years, many of which have then brought their children and grandchildren to the nursery.
As part of the celebrations they had a visiting farm, a balloon modeller, face painting, cake and more.
Headteacher Deb Thwaites said: “It was a huge privilege to be part of Ronald Tree's history.
"We were overwhelmed by all the visitors and brilliant stories of Ronald Tree through the ages.”
Robin Reeves, who went to the nursery and was in the class of 1940, said it was nice to relive ‘happy memories’ that he remembered with affection.